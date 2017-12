Students honor New Castle police chief who died unexpectedly after falling ill at basketball game

NEW CASTLE, Ind. -- Students at New Castle High School held a moment of silence to honor the city's police chief who died unexpectedly after falling ill during a game last week.

New Castle Police Chief Brad Catron had served as a student resource officer at the high school for 15 years and worked security for most of the athletic events at the Field House.

"He was always a presence here," said Kim Dickerson. "He's been here longer than all of us and I don't know that he's ever missed a game."

Chief Catron was working security at one of those games last week when he fell ill. He died three days later.

"We've all been stunned all week," said New Castle High School Principal Chris Walker. "Very numb."

Students, staff and the community held a moment of silence between games Friday evening, to honor Chief Catron. It was the first game many of the athletes have played without him standing watch nearby.

"Brad loved this city and this school and lived up to the pledge of serve and protect," the announcer said before the moment of silence. "You will be missed and never forgotten."

Varsity players also donned black bands on their jerseys to honor Chief Catron.

"He'll just be so hard to replace and it's going to be a loss for everyone," said Principal Walker.

