24-year-old man killed in Kokomo crash

KOKOMO, Ind. -- One man was killed early Friday morning in a crash in Kokomo, Indiana.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m., near the intersection of Jefferson and Ohio streets.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a white 2002 Toyota Scion in the road.

A 24-year-old Kokomo man was found dead at the scene. Three other people were taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. Shortly before the fatal crash, police received a report that a similar vehicle was involved in a crash at Courtland Avenue and Park Street. That vehicle left the scene.

The 24-year-old has not been identified.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to call Officer Austin Bailey at 765-456-1105.

