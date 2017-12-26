9-year-old with pellet gun stops man from stealing pickup truck in Kokomo

Current
Mostly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: -°
LO: 0°
HI: -°
LO: 0°
HI: -°
LO: 0°
KOKOMO, Ind. -- A man who tried to steal a pickup truck in Kokomo was thwarted by a 9-year-old inside the vehicle who was armed with a pellet gun.
Kokomo police responded to a report of an attempted theft of a red 2009 Dodge Ram at One Stop, 615 N. Washington St., shortly before 1 a.m. on Christmas Day.
Dispatch told the officers that the suspect was confronted by a 9-year-old who had a pellet gun that was inside the truck. The suspect then took a green Chevy Trailblazer that was parked nearby.
Officers followed the Trailblazer until it was involved in a minor vehicle accident near Rainbow and Lafountain Streets.
Police say Ollie L. Dunn, 32, of Lafayette, was arrested for attempted auto theft, unlawful entry of a vehicle, vehicle theft, theft and operator never licensed.
MORE TOP STORIES | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Home Tour: This $2.25M Zionsville home redefines class in modern construction | Small plane crash kills 3 people and a dog in Franklin County | Call 6: Customer charged $350 after leaving negative review for Brown County hotel, lawsuit alleges | Kokomo woman killed, toddler injured in crash on US 35 in Cass County
Top Trending Videos
With the temperatures clinging to the teens and expected to drop even lower in the coming days, animal advocates are reminding pet owners to…
A 15-year-old Indianapolis boy who went missing in the frigid temperatures on Tuesday has been found safe.
Light snow ends and temps dip below zero tonight Indy north!
As we look back on 2017, there are many stories that moved us. Some made us cry. Some provoked anger and outrage. Others…
Lawrence police shot and killed the suspect in a carjacking following a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.
A man who tried to steal a pickup truck in Kokomo was thwarted by a 9-year-old inside the vehicle who was armed with a pellet gun.
A 60-year-old man killed in a house fire in Kokomo on Christmas day has been identified.
Two children who were killed in a house fire in Kokomo Christmas Eve have been identified as 10 and 12-year-old sisters.
The Indiana Department of Health has been working to collect data on a withdrawal syndrome in newborns amid the country’s opioid abuse…
A memorial sign honoring fallen Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz was unveiled Sunday in Russiaville.
INDIANAPOLIS -- PBS announced Wednesday it has suspended talk show host Tavis Smiley over "multiple, credible" allegations of sexual misconduct.