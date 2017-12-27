9-year-old with pellet gun stops man from stealing pickup truck in Kokomo

Audra Levy
12:57 PM, Dec 26, 2017
3:53 PM, Dec 27, 2017

KOKOMO, Ind. -- A man who tried to steal a pickup truck in Kokomo was thwarted by a 9-year-old inside the vehicle who was armed with a pellet gun.

Kokomo police responded to a report of an attempted theft of a red 2009 Dodge Ram at One Stop, 615 N. Washington St., shortly before 1 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Dispatch told the officers that the suspect was confronted by a 9-year-old who had a pellet gun that was inside the truck. The suspect then took a green Chevy Trailblazer that was parked nearby.

Officers followed the Trailblazer until it was involved in a minor vehicle accident near Rainbow and Lafountain Streets.

Police say Ollie L. Dunn, 32, of Lafayette, was arrested for attempted auto theft, unlawful entry of a vehicle, vehicle theft, theft and operator never licensed.

