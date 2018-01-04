Christmas Eve fire that killed two sisters in Kokomo ruled accidental

Katie Cox
4:52 PM, Jan 4, 2018
53 mins ago

A man who tried to steal a pickup truck in Kokomo was thwarted by a 9-year-old inside the vehicle who was armed with a pellet gun. Kokomo police responded to a report of an attempted theft of a red 2009 Dodge Two children who were killed in a house fire in Kokomo Christmas Eve have been identified as 10 and 12-year-old sisters.  Firefighters were called to the home on North Morrison Street just after 3:30 a.m. When they arrived on the scene the home already up in flames.  The Kokomo Police Department says three kids and two adults were able to safely escape the home. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated Two other children were found dead inside after the fire was extinguished.  Those two have been identified as sisters, Alexis Ann Jones, 12 and Mercedes Faith Jones, 10.

Two children were killed and six others were injured in a house fire in Kokomo early Christmas Eve morning.  Firefighters were called to the home on North Morrison Street just after 3:30 a.m. When they arrived on the scene the home already up in flames.  The Kokomo Police Department says three kids and two adults were able to safely escape the home. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated Two other children were found dead inside after the fire was extinguished.

Two people were killed and multiple others taken to the hospital after a house fire broke out in Kokomo early Christmas Eve morning. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KOKOMO, Ind. -- The cause of Christmas Eve fire that killed two sisters in Kokomo has been ruled accidental by the Kokomo Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the home on North Morrison Street just after 3:30 a.m. When they arrived on the scene the home already up in flames. 

Lexis Ann Jones, 12, and Mercedes Faith Jones, 10, were pronounced dead at the scene. The Howard County Coroner says they died from asphyxia due to smoke inhalation.

Three other children and two adults were able to safely escape the home. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

A firefighter was also injured while battling the blaze and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. 

The fire department says the fire started in the kitchen of the home, possibly in an unknown electrical appliance.

MORE TOP STORIES | Couple mysteriously disappears after visiting family in Indy, car found abandoned in Madison Co. | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Identities released of elderly couple, son found dead in Hamilton County home on Christmas Day | 9-year-old with pellet gun stops man from stealing pickup truck in Kokomo | In pictures posted to social media, young homicide victims showed off guns, cash

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News
Howard County