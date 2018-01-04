Christmas Eve fire that killed two sisters in Kokomo ruled accidental

KOKOMO, Ind. -- The cause of Christmas Eve fire that killed two sisters in Kokomo has been ruled accidental by the Kokomo Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the home on North Morrison Street just after 3:30 a.m. When they arrived on the scene the home already up in flames.

Lexis Ann Jones, 12, and Mercedes Faith Jones, 10, were pronounced dead at the scene. The Howard County Coroner says they died from asphyxia due to smoke inhalation.

Three other children and two adults were able to safely escape the home. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

A firefighter was also injured while battling the blaze and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The fire department says the fire started in the kitchen of the home, possibly in an unknown electrical appliance.

MORE TOP STORIES | Couple mysteriously disappears after visiting family in Indy, car found abandoned in Madison Co. | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Identities released of elderly couple, son found dead in Hamilton County home on Christmas Day | 9-year-old with pellet gun stops man from stealing pickup truck in Kokomo | In pictures posted to social media, young homicide victims showed off guns, cash

Top Trending Videos