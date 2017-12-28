Kokomo-based Indiana National Guard unit being deployed to Kuwait

INDIANAPOLIS -- Members of an Indiana National Guard unit based in Kokomo are being deployed to Kuwait.

National Guard officials say about 250 members of the 38th Sustainment Brigade will be recognized during a departure ceremony on Tuesday at the Kokomo Event Center. The soldiers will be performing operations in countries such as Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Syria.

Indiana Adjutant Gen. Courtney Carr is expected to attend the ceremony, as will Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Sens. Joe Donnelly and Todd Young.

The brigade is led by Col. Kimberly Martindale of Indianapolis and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Andrews of Monticello.

"The 38th Sustainment Brigade is once again ready to deploy in support of our national objectives," said Martindale. "I am extremely proud of this group of Hoosiers' professionalism, commitment and determination, and I am excited for the year ahead of us."

Since 2016 the soldiers conducted training in preparation for the deployment by participating in multiple command post exercises, including a brigade warfighter exercise in July that prepared them for what is to come.

The unit's next stop is Fort Hood, Texas, for additional training before the troops are sent overseas.

