Man wanted in connection with multiple Howard Co. burglaries

KOKOMO, Ind. -- The Howard County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man considered armed and dangerous who could be connected with multiple burglaries in the county.

Christopher Goble, 20, has an active warrant in Howard County for FTA on theft and burglary charges, according to the sheriff's department.

Goble may be driving a gray 2014 Dodge Charger with Indiana license plate #J3992857. The vehicle has been reported stolen.

Goble is also a person of interest in other burglary cases in the county, according to the sheriff's department.

If you see Goble or know where he could be contact the Howard County Sheriff's Department at 765-457-1105. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

