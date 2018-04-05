Vehicle in fatal crash hit pole, house earlier

Matt McKinney
8:36 AM, Apr 5, 2018
37 mins ago
KOKOMO, Ind. -- One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash in Kokomo, Indiana.

The crash happened in the 700 block of Tomahawk Boulevard around 3 a.m. A red 2002 Dodge Stratus was found crashed into the front yard of a house.

A spokesperson with the Kokomo Police Department said Robert Rose, 43, died in the crash.

Investigators believe the Stratus was traveling east on Tomahawk Boulevard, crossed over to the westbound lanes, then struck a tree in the yard of the house. Witnesses told police the Stratus had been with a silver car before the crash, and left the scene afterwards.

Police believe Stratus was also involved in a crash earlier Thursday morning, when it struck a small pole and part of a different house on Algonquin Trail. 

A toxicology result will determine if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. 

