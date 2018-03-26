Sister, mother of slain Howard County deputy assaulted at courthouse

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. --The sister and mother of slain Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz were assaulted at the county courthouse Monday.

Koontz was shot and killed in 2016 while serving a search warrant in Russiaville.

His sister, Alice, 27, and mother, Jackie, 54, were in the courthouse in connection with a paternity hearing when they were approached by Bryson Small, 36.

Witnesses told the Howard County Sheriff that Small walked toward Alice and her mother and attacked both, knocking them to the floor.

The sheriff says Small struck both women were struck several times.

Bystanders and attorneys in the area help protect the women and helped deputies subdue and shackle Small.

An infant, Amelia Koontz, was in a baby carrier but not hurt.

Both Alice and Jackie suffered facial and head injuries. Alice was unconscious before she was taken to the hospital and was later transferred to Indianapolis for treatment of her injuries. Jackie was treated and released.

Small was taken to the Howard County Jail where he was booked on felony assault charges.

