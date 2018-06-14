INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis City-County Council member wants to make it harder for people to sell door-to-door to you.
District 23 Councilor Scott Kreider (R) wrote a proposal that would make it illegal for anybody to commercially solicit a private residence either after 9 p.m., or 15 minutes after sunset and if the resident does two things: post a "No soliciting" sign and register as a "No-knock residence."
"[Residents] shouldn't be in fear in their house if people are knocking on their doors," Kreider said.
The ordinance wouldn't apply to people knocking on doors for politics, non-profits, or journalistic purposes. Carmel is considering a similar proposal.