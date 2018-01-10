Man found dead in apparent hit-and-run on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was found dead after an apparent hit-and-run on Indianapolis' southwest side Tuesday evening.

Police were called ot the scene just before 7 p.m. in the 7100 block of Bluff Road after two people were walking and found a man unresponsive at the side of the road.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers at the scene say they believe the man was the victim of a hit-and-run and they are canvasing the area for witnesses.

Anyone with information about the accident should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

***A previous version of this story reported that a person had died as a result of a crash, after further details from police it was determined that the man was found dead at the side of the road but may have been the victim of a hit-and-run.***

