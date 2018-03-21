11-year-old paralyzed in shooting vows to play again, gets special visit at Riley Hospital

Now, a year later he’s slowly making more progress. He can stand without a brace and even take steps without help.
Preer, a football fan, plans to be on the field playing again in three years – so as a special treat for all his progress they brought in players from Marian University along with head coach Mark Henninger to visit with him and throw a football around.
If that wasn’t enough, Preer even got to play a little basketball with his new friends.
Coach Henninger told Preer he could come to their practices, games and team meetings – as long as he comes walking.
Police never made an arrest in Ty-Juan’s shooting. If you have any information about the shooting call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.