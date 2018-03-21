11-year-old paralyzed in shooting vows to play again, gets special visit at Riley Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS -- An 11-year-old football fan, paralyzed in a drive-by shooting is learning to walk again – and doctors at Riley Hospital Children set up a special treat for him on Wednesday.

Ty-Juan Preer was just 8-years-old when he was shot outside the appliance store where his father was working on W. 30th Street in 2015.

The bullet struck his arm and exited through his back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Doctors said he’d never walk again – but Ty-Juan proved them wrong when he took his first steps, with the help of a walker, at Riley Children’s Hospital last March.

Now, a year later he’s slowly making more progress. He can stand without a brace and even take steps without help.

Preer, a football fan, plans to be on the field playing again in three years – so as a special treat for all his progress they brought in players from Marian University along with head coach Mark Henninger to visit with him and throw a football around.

If that wasn’t enough, Preer even got to play a little basketball with his new friends.

Coach Henninger told Preer he could come to their practices, games and team meetings – as long as he comes walking.

Police never made an arrest in Ty-Juan’s shooting. If you have any information about the shooting call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.

