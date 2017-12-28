13-year-old shot, killed during attempted home invasion
Associated Press
9:27 PM, Dec 27, 2017
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in northern Indiana.
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office said Wednesday in a statement that officers responding to reports of gunfire late Tuesday found the teenager at an apartment complex suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teen has been identified as Tyshawn Taylor. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.
St. Joseph County investigators searched the apartment where the shooting occurred. They were called to the home to investigate a home invasion before the shooting.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting and why the teen was at the apartment remain under investigation.