2 missing Indianapolis tortoises found

INDIANAPOLIS -- Nobody is sure if they ran away or were stolen, but two missing tortoises were returned home to an Indianapolis park Monday.

The two tortoises, named Chumley and Proximo, went missing from the Garfield Park Conservatory.

Proximo was found in Carmel, Indiana. Chumley was delivered to a nearby firehouse, and was delivered back to the park by the fire department.

"You see them moving around and think 'Wait, how did they get...'," Ronnetta Spalding, the IndyParks spokesperson said. "You don't think of tortoises as being a fast-moving animal, but they do move around."

Watch video of Proximo (the bigger tortoise) and Chumley (the smaller, darker one) in the video below.

