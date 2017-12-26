2017: The stories that moved us

INDIANAPOLIS -- As we look back on 2017, there are many stories that moved us. Some made us cry. Some provoked anger and outrage. Others marked the end of an era. And then there were those that inspired us and made us smile.

Delphi Daughters

We begin in Delphi with the faces of two smiling girls. 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams disappeared on February 13 after they went hiking on the Monon High Bridge.

Their bodies were found the next morning on a private piece of property less than a mile from where the girls were last seen alive. A photo of a suspect, taken by Liberty on her cell phone, as well as an audio clip of a man’s voice saying “down the hill,” have been released. In addition, a composite sketch of the possible suspect was released by investigators in July.

Police have received more than 24,000 tips in the case and interviewed hundreds of people, but no arrest has been made in the girls’ killing. Indiana State Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or the voice, or who may have any other information, to call the Tip Line at (844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call FBI). Tips can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.

Indy animal activist dies

Jacquelyn Watts, 33, was a well-known animal activist who served on the board of directors for IndyCLAW, a pet rescue and adoption service in Indianapolis. Watts was in Columbus on March 3 to drop off her dogs at her parents’ house when she was reported missing.

A witness saw a person matching Watts' description trying to catch a dog next to the Flat Rock River before she disappeared. Watts’ body was found on a sandbar in the river on March 6. The Bartholomew County Coroner said she drowned.

Anti-Muslim billboard

The Muslim Alliance of Indiana called this billboard an “attack on all Muslims,” when it appeared on I-465 in June.

The billboard featured the words "The Perfect Man" – apparently in reference to the founder of Islam, the Prophet Muhammad – followed by a list of attributes including "rapist" and "slave owner." The billboard gave no indication who paid for it, except for the word "Truthophobes" – an Australian group dedicated to publishing anti-Islamic materials. About six weeks later, a group put up its own billboard to counter it and spread information about the Prophet Muhammad

Random act of kindness

A random act of kindness by an Indianapolis woman went viral in a big way when a picture of her helping a blind man catch a cab while leaving a Cubs game was posted on Facebook.

Casey Spelman is a Carmel native and a speech language pathologist at the Indiana School for the Deaf. She said she spotted the man struggling to get the attention of cab drivers so she walked over to help. Spelman said she didn’t know a man from Indiana just happened to be watching and snapped the photo. It’s also one of RTV6’s most watched videos on YouTube in 2017 with more than 900,000 views. Watch it below:

Thelma Jean says goodbye to Marsh after five decades

When Marsh filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, 44 of its stores were slated to close if the company couldn’t find a buyer. Hundreds of employees were potentially out of a job, including 74-year-old Thelma Jean. She started working at a Marsh in Bloomington in 1960. “I was 17 years old. Fresh out of high school. First job,” said Thelma. Her first job and the only job she had ever known. Thelma decided to retire after the store was sold to Kroger. She said the sale, “just kind of made my mind up for me.”

Death of Lt. Aaron Allan

Lt. Aaron Allan of the Southport Police Department was walking up to help people trapped inside of an overturned vehicle at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive on July 27 when shots rang out, striking him multiple times. He was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died. Lt. Allan's funeral was held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and he was buried at Crown Hill Cemetery. His procession paused outside the Southport Police Department for his final radio call:

Lt. Allan was a husband, a father and served as a reserve member of the Southport Police Department for nearly six years before being promoted to full time this past January.

The Marion Co. Prosecutor announced in September that he would seek the death penalty against Jason Brown, the man accused of killing Lt. Allan.

Colts take a knee

The Indianapolis Colts joined teams from across the NFL on September 24 in kneeling and locking arms during the national anthem in response to “divisive” remarks by President Donald Trump.

Trump had criticized NFL players who take a knee during the anthem in protest of police brutality. Colts owner Jim Irsay supported his team’s decision. The players also released a statement which said the Colts “did not intend to disrespect” the flag, but chose to protest for injustices throughout the country. Fans had strong reaction to the decision which you can see in this gallery of comments from our Facebook page.

Peyton Manning honored with statue; jersey retired

He may have ended his playing days in Denver, but Indianapolis will always claim Peyton Manning as its own. On October 7, a bronze statue of Manning was unveiled outside Lucas Oil Stadium. “It was both an honor and a privilege to be one of you… I will always be a Colt,” said Manning.

During halftime of the Colts-49ers game that afternoon, Manning’s number 18 jersey was retired and he was also inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor. Manning was the first Colts player from the Indianapolis era to have his jersey retired.

Dozen dogs killed at 'no kill' shelter

Thousands of people signed online petitions to call for an investigation after 12 dogs were taken from a ‘no kill’ shelter in Richmond and put down. Workers and employees said they were lied to about where the dogs were going and once told, were asked to lie to the public. The board of Help the Animals Inc. released a statement saying each of the dogs were put down because of a “bite risk.” The shelter’s director was fired.

Sisters killed in suspected double murder-suicide were Roncalli alumnae

Two sisters were killed at a home on Indianapolis’ southeast side the day after Thanksgiving. Police say Meredith Opel, 20, and Mallory Jackson, 27, were likely the victims of a double murder-suicide.

The sisters both graduated from Roncalli High School. Roncalli Principal Chuck Weisenbach said the girls' father, Doug Opel, was a former Assistant Football Coach and Athletic Director at Roncalli High School. “The Opel Family spans generations of Roncalli alumni and have been long time members of our community on many levels. Our hearts are heavy and our prayers are with the family.”

Mother hears children's voices for first time

And as we wrap up our look back on the stories that moved us in 2017, we end on an uplifting note. 30-year-old Laura Green, a mother of three, had never heard her children’s voices. Her mother nominated her to receive a set of new hearing aids from the Whisper Hearing Centers’ annual Hear for the Holidays event. Green was just one of two people selected from 500 applicants. Watch as she hears her 9-year-old daughter’s voice for the first time: