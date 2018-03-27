3-year-old boy drowns in pool at home on Indy's south side

Katie Cox
5:11 PM, Mar 27, 2018
A 3-year-old boy is dead after an accident involving a pool at a home on Indianapolis' south side.  Emergency crews were called to a home in the 4900 block of Camden Street near Thompson Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.  Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department PIO Chris Wilburn said the child died after drowning in a pool at the residence.  The child's death remains under investigation at this time.

INDIANAPOLIS - A 3-year-old boy is dead after an accident involving a pool at a home on Indianapolis' south side. 

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 4900 block of Camden Street near Thompson Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department PIO Chris Wilburn said the child died after drowning in a pool at the residence. 

The child's death remains under investigation at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

