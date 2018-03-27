3-year-old boy drowns in pool at home on Indy's south side

Rain
A 3-year-old boy is dead after an accident involving a pool at a home on Indianapolis' south side. Emergency crews were called to a home in the 4900 block of Camden Street near Thompson Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department PIO Chris Wilburn said the child died after drowning in a pool at the residence. The child's death remains under investigation at this time.
