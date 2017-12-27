4 injured in IndyGo bus, car crash at State and New York streets

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
10:19 AM, Dec 27, 2017
Both drivers involved in the crash of an IndyGo bus and a Chrysler Sebring told police they had the green light. The collision happened Wednesday morning on Indianapolis' near east side. Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Four people were taken to the hospital following a crash between an IndyGo bus and a car Wednesday morning on Indianapolis' near east side.

The accident happened at New York and State streets around 9:45 a.m.

No word on what caused the Chrysler Sebring and bus to collide, but drivers of both vehicles told police they had the green light.

Two people on the bus and two people in the car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old and a 34-year-old female from the Sebring are listed as stable at Methodist Hospital.

Two passengers from the IndyGo bus are listed as stable at Eskenazi Hospital

One traffic light was knocked down by the crash.

