4 IPS students located after not showing up for school

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police and fire officials have located four young IPS students who didn't show up to school Friday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said it and IMPD were on the scene in the 4000 block of Eisenhower, assisting in the search. Approximately 20 minutes after they released the information about the missing students, the children were found safe.

Neither IFD nor IMPD was immediately able to identify from which school the four students were missing.

Temperatures Friday topped out at only 10-11 degrees in some parts of Indianapolis, causing further concern for the missing students.

4014 Eisenhower #IFD US&R Search Terminated.



Kids Found Safe and Sound. Thanks for your help Indy. @IMPDnews — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) January 5, 2018