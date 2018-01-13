2-year-old critical, mother injured after being hit by vehicle on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 2-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Indianapolis' northeast side Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 8200 block of E. 34th Street.

Indianapolis police say the 2-year-old darted out into the road and her mother tried to grab her. Both were struck by an oncoming vehicle. The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition but is currently stable. The mother was also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver did stay on the scene and is cooperating.

The accident remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

***In our original article we stated that the child struck by a vehicle was 6 years old as was told to us by IMPD. Police later said the child was only 2 years old.***

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000