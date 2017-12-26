6-year-old has Christmas dinner with Indianapolis firefighters who saved her from Rottweiler attack

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 6-year-old Indianapolis girl and her father spent Christmas day with the firefighters who helped save her from an attack by two Rottweilers.

Nadia Vargo was with her mother and her mother's boyfriend on November 7 when the dogs turned aggressive.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, Nadia's mother told them the dogs were still attacking her daughter.

Putting their own safety at risk and ignoring protocol, firefighters used their axes and defensive behavior long enough to grab Nadia and get her into an ambulance.

"Because this is a child and because all of us are parents, that's what did it the most," said Capt. Miguel Ongay, Indianapolis Fire Department.

Another one of the firefighters made noises to distract the dogs.

"They joked with me that I sounded like a big Sasquatch and to this day, I don't know what noise I made, I don't think I could make that noise again," Pvt. Michael Ritter, Indianapolis Fire Department.

Nadia had severe injuries to 90 percent of her body from the neck down.

"We were all taken aback by the extent of the injuries that she had," said Capt.Ongay.

"It's definitely the worst situation I've had to experience," said Michael Vargo, Nadia's dad.

Nadia spent more than 30 days at Riley Hospital for Children. Her dad says she has made almost a full recovery although she still deals with some after effects of the injuries to her foot.

"If it weren't for these guys, I wouldn't have my little girl right now. I can't thank you guys enough," said Vargo.

When Nadia met the crew of Engine 53 at the hospital, they invited her family to Christmas dinner at the firehouse.

"There are no words to express our gratitude. If it weren't for them, it would be a different Christmas," said Vargo.

