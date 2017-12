INDIANAPOLIS -- Are you a last-minute shopper and stressing that Christmas can’t be saved? Great news: It can!

The Amazon Prime Hub located right here in the Circle City will make sure Amazon Prime members have a happy holiday.

"This is the Indianapolis Prime Now hub and this is where we make miracles happen," said Prime Now Spokesperson Shevaun Brown.

And for Christmas time that means Christmas miracles.

"This is a great place to get holiday items, like last minute gifts, last minute hostess gifts. If you’re missing an ingredient for something you're baking, or just an everyday essential," said Brown.

So, how does it work?

First, you must be a member of Amazon Prime... you can sign up with ease on the Amazon website or app.

Then, happy shopping!

"If you place an order all the way up to 9 p.m. on December 24th, you will get that order by 11:59 p.m. that same day," said Brown.

What’s more is that the offerings are endless.

"Everything from sunglasses to clothing to Amazon devices to condensed milk," said Brown.

Though it takes a lot of work from real-life elves, when it’s all said and done, there’s much more delivered than holiday items.

"At the end of the day, we're delivering smiles," said Brown.

One thing to note is that the two-hour delivery service is available year-round, but if you must get it quicker, there will be a fee of roughly $4.99.

