After 30 years vacant, former FBI office to be renovated on Old Northside

An Old Northside building that has sat vacant for nearly 30 years will soon have new life breathed into it thanks to a planned $1.96 million investment.

The distinctively bright blue building located at 1221 N. Pennsylvania Street has been selected by Tresor LLC for a nearly $2 million renovation that will transform the dilapidated space into new offices for Indianapolis-based Guidon Design Inc.

The building, located just north of the I-65/I-70 north collector, was once the home of a regional FBI office. But over the past three decades it has sat vacant and fallen into disrepair.

The Department of Metropolitan Development says renovations of the building are expected to retain 30 jobs in Indianapolis and lead to the creation of 14 new jobs at an average wage of $33.60 per hour.

Tresor is currently in the process of requesting a six-year tax abatement for the property. That proposal is being considered by the Metropolitan Development Commission.

