Allegiant Air adding new nonstop flights to Florida, Charleston, South Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pack your bags -- Allegiant Air is adding two new nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Sarasota, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina.

The new flights from Indy to Charleston start at $49 per person. The Sarasota flights start at $56 per person. That price is for tickets purchased by Jan. 11, and do not include baggage fees.

The low price is also for flights that take place April 6 - April 26. The Sarasota flight will be year-round, while the Charleston one is seasonal, according to a release by the Indianapolis International Airport.

The Sarasota and Charleston flights push the Indianapolis International Airport to 51 nonstop destinations.

“This is a prime example of why the Indianapolis International Airport is one of the most connected midsize airports in North America,” Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said in a release. “Since 2014, we’ve added 40 nonstop flights. That’s public value expressed in hard numbers –but realized tangibly in more people connecting to significantly more places from Indy.”

