Angie's List campus bought by former company CEO

INDIANAPOLIS -- The former Angie's List campus just east of downtown has a new owner.

The group of investors buying the property is Angie's List co-founder and former CEO Bill Oesterle.

Oesterle leads Fred Abel LLC, the group buying the land. The group plans to turn the 17.5-acre, 25-building campus at 1030 E. Washington Street into a "playground for the creative and innovative," according to a release.

The group is recruiting new tenants for the office space.

Angie's List announced it would sell its campus after its rival, Home Advisor, bought it last fall.

