Angie's List campus bought by former company CEO

Matt McKinney
2:39 PM, Mar 16, 2018

The former Angie's List campus just east of downtown has a new owner.

Cox, Katie
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The former Angie's List campus just east of downtown has a new owner. 

The group of investors buying the property is Angie's List co-founder and former CEO Bill Oesterle.

Oesterle leads Fred Abel LLC, the group buying the land. The group plans to turn the 17.5-acre, 25-building campus at 1030 E. Washington Street into a "playground for the creative and innovative," according to a release. 

The group is recruiting new tenants for the office space. 

Angie's List announced it would sell its campus after its rival, Home Advisor, bought it last fall.

PREVIOUS | Neighbors concerned about Angie's List move from Washington Street campus | Angie's List CEO William Oesterle to resign | Angie's List to lay off approximately 230 employees after HomeAdvisor merger | Angie's List and HomeAdvisor to merge into one company

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News