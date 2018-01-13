Arrest made in deadly shooting on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS -- An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting on Indianapolis' southeast side early Saturday morning.

Homicide detectives were called to a home in the 300 block of South Oakland Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot. when they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released.

Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses, including Jacob McIntosh, 24, following the incident. McIntosh was later arrested for his involvement with the homicide based on witness accounts from the scene.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the arrest and make final charging decisions, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

