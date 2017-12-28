As temperatures drop, Indianapolis shelters continue to fill up

INDIANAPOLIS -- As the temperatures drop homeless shelters in Indianapolis are filling up, and some, like the Wheeler Mission Ministries, have already surpassed full capacity - but they aren't turning anyone away.

The Wheeler Mission has about 298 beds, but Tuesday night they provided shelter to 450 people.

"Usually around this time of year we are averaging 350-375, so to see that number on the first really cold night - extremely cold night - it's kind of alarming," said Wheeler Mission Director William Bumphus.

But even though their resources and staff are wearing thin, Bumphus said they will not turn anyone back out into the cold.

The shelter urges anyone who needs to come in and stay warm as the temperatures are expected to stay well below freezing the rest of the week.

"We do everything that we can to make this season better for a lot of these men and individuals who are experiencing homelessness but there is still more than can be done," said Bumphus.

Bumphus says the Wheeler Mission is in need of all types of donations, especially monetary, hygiene products and pajamas.

MORE TOP STORIES | Indiana State Trooper out of the hospital after he was shot in the head in Jeffersonville | Teens arrested in murder or Dr. Kevin Rodgers | Grandparents charged in case of Greenfield infant with multiple brain bleeds, broken bones | Family living in van after rental scam: "I gave him every bit of the money I had to rent this home" | Vandals scrawl profanity, crude drawings on disabled man's van over parking

Top Trending Videos