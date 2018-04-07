Bankers Life Fieldhouse now certified as 'Sensory Inclusive' venue

INDIANAPOLIS -- Good news for Hoosiers with sensory needs to enjoy entertainment at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The downtown Indianapolis venue is now certified as a “sensory inclusive” space - meaning Pacers Sports & Entertainment event staff members have been trained by medical professionals to recognize guests with sensory needs.

This was able to happen through a partnership with New York-based KultureCity,

Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced Friday that Bankers Life Fieldhouse has been certified as a “sensory inclusive” venue for the hundreds of events taking place there each year.

Sensory sensitivities are often experienced by those with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions. Major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which is part of the game or concert experience.

Partnering with New York-based KultureCity, a non-profit that has created several sensory inclusive venues and events including the NFL Pro Bowl, NFL Super Bowl, NBA arenas, NFL stadiums, NHL arenas, zoos, science centers, and aquariums across the nation.

The training includes how to recognize those with sensory needs, and if necessary, provide those guests with sensory bags, which include noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads. According to officials at Pacers Sports & Entertainment, these bags are available to all Fieldhouse guests for games and concerts.

More info on KultureCity Sensory Inclusive initiative: https://www.kulturecity.org/sensory-initiative/.

