Van recovered in fatal bicycle hit-and-run on Indianapolis' west side

Denizard, 22, worked as a material handler at Belmont Warehousing for the last two months. His dream was to go to school and be chef.
A silver van crossed the center line near Washington and Addison. The van struck and killed 22-year-old Ruben Denizard
A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Indianapolis' west side Wednesday evening. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene near West Washington Street and Bellview Place around 10 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS -- A silver van involved in a bicyclist fatal hit-and-run was recovered Thursday afternoon, according to Indianapolis Metro Police.
22-year-old Ruben Denizard was struck around 10 p.m. Wednesday near Washington Street and Bellview place on the city's west side.
"I'm hurt. I'm really hurt. That was my only nephew. I don't have more nephew. You took it from me," said Myriam Denizard, victim's aunt.
Witnesses told police that the Denizard was sitting on his bike talking to someone when a silver van crossed the center line, struck Denizard, then fled the scene west on Washington Street.
"I just want him to come forward and admit he took an innocent life. I just want him to know we forgive him. I really do, we forgive him. But I was justice served," said Shana Graver, victim's friend.
Denizard was pronounced dead at the scene.
He had been working as a material handler at Belmont Warehousing for the past two months.
Denizard had dreams of becoming a chef.
"You took his life. You also took pieces of ours with you. Ruben was a good kid. Full of life. He didn't deserve this," said Graver.
If you have any information about the crime contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
