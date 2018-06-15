Van recovered in fatal bicycle hit-and-run on Indianapolis' west side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A silver van involved in a bicyclist fatal hit-and-run was recovered Thursday afternoon, according to Indianapolis Metro Police.

22-year-old Ruben Denizard was struck around 10 p.m. Wednesday near Washington Street and Bellview place on the city's west side.

"I'm hurt. I'm really hurt. That was my only nephew. I don't have more nephew. You took it from me," said Myriam Denizard, victim's aunt.

Witnesses told police that the Denizard was sitting on his bike talking to someone when a silver van crossed the center line, struck Denizard, then fled the scene west on Washington Street.

"I just want him to come forward and admit he took an innocent life. I just want him to know we forgive him. I really do, we forgive him. But I was justice served," said Shana Graver, victim's friend.

Denizard was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been working as a material handler at Belmont Warehousing for the past two months.

Denizard had dreams of becoming a chef.

"You took his life. You also took pieces of ours with you. Ruben was a good kid. Full of life. He didn't deserve this," said Graver.

If you have any information about the crime contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES | Teacher, student wounded when another student opened fire at Noblesville middle school | Science teacher Jason Seaman being called a hero for stopping school shooter | Noblesville teacher shot 3 times while stopping shooter released from the hospital | Family of girl wounded in Noblesville school shooting thanks everyone for prayers | Man found dead in tent in parking lot at Indianapolis Motor Speedway identified

Top Trending Videos