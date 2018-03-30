Big pothole problem, lots of flat tires, on I-465 East near Kentucky Avenue

Light Rain
Another pothole problem, this time on I-465 EB east of Kentucky Avenue, has caused many flat tires
INDIANAPOLIS -- Another major pothole problem caused major problems for drivers Thursday night on I-465 East near Kentucky Avenue.
We're told either a big pothole or several potholes left multiple vehicles with flat tires.
An INDOT crew was called to patch the pothole.
A rolling crew will be out all night working the inner and outer loops to repair potholes that are opening up due to the temperature and rainy conditions.
On Wednesday night, more than two dozen vehicles traveling on I-65 south struck a tire-flattening pothole.
