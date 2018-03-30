Big pothole problem, lots of flat tires, on I-465 East near Kentucky Avenue

Katie Cox
10:46 PM, Mar 29, 2018

Another pothole problem, this time on I-465 EB east of Kentucky Avenue, has caused many flat tires

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Another major pothole problem caused major problems for drivers Thursday night on I-465 East near Kentucky Avenue.

We're told either a big pothole or several potholes left multiple vehicles with flat tires.

An INDOT crew was called to patch the pothole.

A rolling crew will be out all night working the inner and outer loops to repair potholes that are opening up due to the temperature and rainy conditions.

On Wednesday night, more than two dozen vehicles traveling on I-65 south struck a tire-flattening pothole. 

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman overdoses on heroin in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children | Co-defendant in federal Grundy case to plead guilty to trafficking in heroin, meth | New Palestine mom says popular hair product left family's hair falling out in clumps | Man fills up gas tank, only to find water | 22-year-old arrested in connection with St. Patrick's Day murder

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News