Body found at scene of fire on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A body was found at the scene of a fire on Indianapolis' east side Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were originally called to the scene in the 500 block of Dorman Street for a small fire. When they arrived they put out the fire and located a body near the scene. It is unclear at this time what was on fire or where the body was located in proximity to it. Their identity has not been released.

Indianapolis police say they are trying to determine if the person died as a result of the fire. An autopsy and toxicology report is pending.

The death remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.