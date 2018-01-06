Body found in trunk of missing 77-year-old woman's car pulled from pond

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Police in western Indiana say a female body has been found in the trunk of a car registered to a woman who hasn't been seen in nearly two months.

Terre Haute Police Assistant Chief Shawn Keen says the body was found in the vehicle belonging to 77-year-old Alice Oswald, but he says it's premature to speculate on its identity until results come back from an autopsy that was scheduled for Saturday.

The Tribune-Star reports Keen told a news conference Friday evening that Oswald's vehicle was recovered from a remote pond in eastern Vigo County about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

He says the Nov. 9 disappearance of Oswald continues to be investigated as a homicide. She was last seen leaving a business to meet a worker at one of her rental properties.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000