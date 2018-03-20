Body found in White River identified as missing Hamilton County man, according to coroner

Cloudy
HI: 42°
LO: 27°
INDIANAPOLIS -- A body found in the White River last Thursday has been identified as a missing Hamilton County man, according to the Marion County Coroner.
Daniel L. Carr Jr., 43, was last seen leaving his residence in Home Place around 8 p.m. on March 5.
Carr was riding his bike south on College Avenue, and was known to frequent the Broad Ripple and Rocky Ripple areas.
A pedestrian using the Monon Trail called police to report a possible drowning near the Westfield Boulevard bridge on March 15.
After a short search, a body was located.
No word yet on how Carr died.
MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day | Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions
Top Trending Videos
There's a new way to save money on tolls on I-65. Your tolls will be reduced to the lowest available rates and fees will be waived…
Some people living in Irvington are concerned illegal dumping at a recycling bin may hurt the chances that someone will redevelop…
A man was arrested after state police say he threw items, including a 2 x 4 and rocks, at cars on I-69 in Fishers.
Police in northern Indiana found what they believe was a methamphetamine lab inside a White Castle restaurant on Friday.
Peyton Manning has been named one of the 20 most dominant athletes over the past two decades by ESPN.
The remains of a Carmel native who was killed in Iraq were returned to the United States early Monday morning.
Dozens of people gathered at Pet Valu in Zionsville to celebrate the life of Deputy Pickett and raise money for his family.
A former treasurer for the Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department of Hamilton County was indicted on six counts of wire fraud in U.S.…
Carmel native Christopher "Tripp" Zanetis was killed in a helicopter crash in Iraq on Thursday, his family confirmed to RTV 6.
Looking for a new career? Carmel, Indiana may be the place for you.