Body found in White River identified as missing Hamilton County man, according to coroner

3:10 PM, Mar 15, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS -- A body found in the White River last Thursday has been identified as a missing Hamilton County man, according to the Marion County Coroner. 

Daniel L. Carr Jr., 43, was last seen leaving his residence in Home Place around 8 p.m. on March 5. 

Carr was riding his bike south on College Avenue, and was known to frequent the Broad Ripple and Rocky Ripple areas. 

A pedestrian using the Monon Trail called police to report a possible drowning near the Westfield Boulevard bridge on March 15. 

After a short search, a body was located.

No word yet on how Carr died.

