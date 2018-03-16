Body found under bridge in White River near Broad Ripple

Fair
HI: 45°
LO: 33°
Person saw something they thought was a body in the river and reported it. Police later confirmed the discovery but have not released any information as far as ID or how the person died.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police are investigating a body found in the White River near Broad Ripple Thursday afternoon.
Police were initially called to the Westfield Boulevard bridge near 72nd Street on a report of a possible drowning.
Indianapolis Fire Department teams were dispatched as well and, after a short search, found the body of an unidentified person.
Police said the original report came from a pedestrian using the nearby Monon Trail.
Indianapolis homicide detectives were also called to the scene to investigate whether there was any evidence of foul play.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal shooting of a Boone County deputy | Women in Greenwood say strange men are following them around in stores | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Anthony Baumgardt: "No remorse" for what happened to Deputy Pickett, man he's accused of shooting
Top Trending Videos
Cooler temperatures return today with freezing rain possible tonight.
The Riley Children's Hospital Sports Legends Experience opens on March 17, 2018, at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
The mother of Cathedral High School graduate who died while studying abroad in last November has a warning for parents of children…
A 4th grade teacher at a Lafayette elementary school was fired Thursday during a special meeting of the Lafayette School…
Indianapolis police are investigating a body found in the White River near Broad Ripple Thursday afternoon.