Body found under bridge in White River near Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police are investigating a body found in the White River near Broad Ripple Thursday afternoon.

Police were initially called to the Westfield Boulevard bridge near 72nd Street on a report of a possible drowning.

Indianapolis Fire Department teams were dispatched as well and, after a short search, found the body of an unidentified person.

Police said the original report came from a pedestrian using the nearby Monon Trail.

Indianapolis homicide detectives were also called to the scene to investigate whether there was any evidence of foul play.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

