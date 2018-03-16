Body found under bridge in White River near Broad Ripple

Jordan Fischer
5:52 PM, Mar 15, 2018
5 hours ago

Person saw something they thought was a body in the river and reported it. Police later confirmed the discovery but have not released any information as far as ID or how the person died.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police are investigating a body found in the White River near Broad Ripple Thursday afternoon.

Police were initially called to the Westfield Boulevard bridge near 72nd Street on a report of a possible drowning.

Indianapolis Fire Department teams were dispatched as well and, after a short search, found the body of an unidentified person.

Police said the original report came from a pedestrian using the nearby Monon Trail.

Indianapolis homicide detectives were also called to the scene to investigate whether there was any evidence of foul play.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal shooting of a Boone County deputy Women in Greenwood say strange men are following them around in stores | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Anthony Baumgardt: "No remorse" for what happened to Deputy Pickett, man he's accused of shooting

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News