One dead in single-vehicle crash on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS -- One person is dead after a violent crash on Indianapolis' south side Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Stop Road 11 and Madison Avenue around 11 p.m. after a vehicle reportedly took out part of a railroad crossing arm and slammed into a pole.

Indianapolis police say the vehicle was covered in power lines which prevented emergency crews from getting to the victim right away.

The person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000