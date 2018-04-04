Broad Ripple High School choir sings together in NYC before school closure

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Broad Ripple High School choir is preparing for a world-class opportunity on its way to New York City.
The 45 students in the choir headed to New York City to sing at the famous Carnegie Hall on Friday. It will be one of the last times the choir sings together before Broad Ripple High School closes at the end of the school year.
The walls of Broad Ripple were covered with signs and cards from supporters, including businesses, churches, and alumni. The choir raised $65,000 for the trip.
"You learn a lot once you're a part of something so great," said Joshua Johnson, a choir member. "And yet, people don't really realize the work that goes on behind the scenes. Our singing is great, but when it comes down to teamwork, we're good at what we do. We don't treat each other like a group, we're a family."
The choir will sing five songs at Carnegie Hall before returning home Sunday.