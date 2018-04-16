Bus driver accused of assaulting 8-year-old for not sitting in his assigned seat

INDIANAPOLIS -- A bus driver contracted by the Indiana Math & Science Academy is under investigation after a mother claims he assaulted her 8-year-old because he wasn't sitting in his assigned seat.

The boy's mother, who did not wish to be identified, says her third-grader admitted he wasn't sitting in his assigned seat when the bus driver reportedly picked him up and "slammed" him back down into a seat.

The child had marks on his arm from where the driver reportedly grabbed him and hitting the seat and window.

Miller Transportation, the company who contracts the bus to the Indiana Math & Science Academy says the driver has been placed on administrative leave while they investigate the incident but would not release any further details about their investigation.

“We were made aware of the allegation this morning. We’re working with the school on the investigation. The driver is on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.” - Michael Gilbert, GM Miller Transportation

The Indiana Math & Science Academy released a statement to RTV6 Monday afternoon saying they take all allegations seriously and are investigating the incident along with the police and Miller Transportation.

"Indiana Math & Science Academy takes every incident at our schools seriously. We investigate any and all incidents and contact the local authorities if deemed necessary. Indiana Math & Science Academy contracts with Miller Transportation to handle our transportation needs. After the alleged incident, Indiana Math & Science Academy has collaborated with Miller transportation, and the driver has been suspended pending a full investigation. Indiana Math & Science Academy West remains a safe and secure school. The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff are of the utmost importance to us."

So far no charges have been filed.

MORE TOP STORIES | PC: Downtown knife attack suspect targeted pregnant woman | Employee finds body of 'small adult' inside tote in the back of a U-Haul van at Indy facility | Analysis: Assault rifle ban would have little to no effect on Indianapolis gun crime | Infant safe after being left in baby box outside fire station in northern Indiana | Family: Suspects were playing video games when 1-year-old Malaysia Robson was killed

Top Trending Videos