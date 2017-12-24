CALL 6: One person shot by police after pursuit on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS -- One person was shot by police after a pursuit on Indianapolis' southeast side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near South Keystone Avenue and East Troy Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

"What we know right now is around 8 o’clock this morning there was a robbery at the Phillips 66 at McFarland Road and Southport Road," said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Chris Bailey. "The suspect in that particular incident matched two similar incidents that occurred in the southeast district yesterday."

Chief Bailey said an officer spotted a vehicle that matched that description and initiated a traffic stop but the suspect fled, leading police on a pursuit that lasted about two minutes.

An officer involved in the pursuit did a "pit maneuver," according to Chief Bailey, causing the suspects car to go off the road and stop in front of a tree. When the suspect refused to exit the vehicle, SWAT was called to assist the officers because of the nature of the stop.

"Officers could see him digging around inside the car," said Chief Bailey. "At some point the suspect inside the car kicked open the door, the door kicked back shut and he stayed in the car a little longer."

Chief Bailey said the suspect then kicked the door open again, got out and turned toward the officers.

"He lifted his shirt and reached into his waistband area and three officers opened fire, striking him multiple times," said Chief Bailey.

Chief Bailey said it appeared the suspect was reaching for some sort of pipe.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in serious condition. His identity has not been released.

Police have not said whether a weapon was found inside the vehicle.

The three officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated, per IMPD protocol.

