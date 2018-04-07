Car stolen with 3-year-old sleeping in back on Indy's east side, child found safe

INDIANAPOLIS -- A child is safe after a car was stolen from outside an Indianapolis business with a 3-year-old sleeping in the back.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a barber shop on Mithoeffer Road just before 10 a.m. after a parent reported that their car was stolen from outside the business with their child inside.

The parent told police that the car was left running outside with the doors unlocked and someone who was in the area searching for someone jumped inside and drove off with it.

Police located the vehicle at 38th Street and Post Road a short time later and the child was still inside.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

