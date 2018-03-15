CBD oil bill now heads to Gov. Holcomb's desk for signature

Katie Cox
10:09 PM, Mar 14, 2018
4 hours ago

A bill that would allow for the sale and use of cannabis-derived CBD oil across the state is on its way to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk. The measure was overwhelmingly approved Wednesday by both the House and Senate in the closing hours of this year's legislative session. Senate Bill 52 legalizes CBD oil as long as it has a THC level that is .3 percent or lower.  Cannabidiol, commonly referred to as CBD oil, is derived from marijuana and hemp but lacks the stuff that will get you high. A law passed last year allowed those with a severe form of epilepsy to use the substance. Now lawmakers are going further, following an unexpected crackdown on CBD sales and widespread confusion over whether the product was actually legal.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 17: Cannabidiol vapor products are displayed during the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo at the Jacob Javits Center on June 17, 2016 in New York City. The third annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions features the latest cannabis-related products and resources. The expo runs through June 18. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
Anyone could use the product if the bill is signed into law by Holcomb.

