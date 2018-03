INDIANAPOLIS -- A popular downtown one-way route will change into a two-way street this year.

From Fall Creek to 10th Street, Central Avenue is currently a one-way southbound. It was a popular morning commute route to downtown Indianapolis, until construction closed the Fall Creek bridge over Central last year.

Changing the street to a two-way will improve traffic circulation and allow more people to use mass transit, according to an IndyGo news release.

PREVIOUS | Central Avenue bridge closes due to construction

The street will be resurfaced and new signals will be installed. Work will begin in mid-July and is expected to be complete by October.

IndyGo and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works are hosting public information meetings this week at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, March 20 at 6:00pm

Indianapolis Fire Department Headquarters

955 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN

Wednesday, March 21 at 6:00pm

Julia M. Carson Government Center

300 E. Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, Indianapolis, IN

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal shooting of a Boone County deputy | Women in Greenwood say strange men are following them around in stores | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Anthony Baumgardt: "No remorse" for what happened to Deputy Pickett, man he's accused of shooting

Top Trending Videos