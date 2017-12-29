INDIANAPOLIS -- Due to predicted sub-zero temperatures, Downtown Indy, Inc. announced Friday that it will delay the start time of its New Year's Eve celebration.

The event on Sunday, Dec. 31 will now begin at 10:30 p.m. and run until 12:05 a.m. as opposed to the originally scheduled start time at 9 p.m.

Officials with Downtown Indy, Inc. say they consulted with the Indianapolis Fire Department, EMS and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department before making the decision to push back the start of the New Year's Eve celebration.

They want to remind you that this is an outdoor event and is not heated in any way, so make sure to dress appropriately for conditions in layers with your skin covered.

The gates at Meridian and Georgia streets open to the public at 10:30 p.m.

There will be music, a light show, an ice carving competition and dancing.

An IndyCar will drop as the crowd counts down to midnight followed by fireworks.

