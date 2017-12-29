Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:53PM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:10PM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:05PM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Franklin, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 2:18PM EST expiring December 29 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 11:22AM EST expiring December 30 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Saint Joseph, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:54AM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Franklin
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 9:54AM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Union, Wayne
Sub-zero temperatures to delay start time of Downtown Indy, Inc. New Year's celebration
TheIndyChannel.com Staff
1:33 PM, Dec 29, 2017
3 hours ago
Share Article
INDIANAPOLIS -- Due to predicted sub-zero temperatures, Downtown Indy, Inc. announced Friday that it will delay the start time of its New Year's Eve celebration.
The event on Sunday, Dec. 31 will now begin at 10:30 p.m. and run until 12:05 a.m. as opposed to the originally scheduled start time at 9 p.m.
Officials with Downtown Indy, Inc. say they consulted with the Indianapolis Fire Department, EMS and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department before making the decision to push back the start of the New Year's Eve celebration.
They want to remind you that this is an outdoor event and is not heated in any way, so make sure to dress appropriately for conditions in layers with your skin covered.
The gates at Meridian and Georgia streets open to the public at 10:30 p.m.
There will be music, a light show, an ice carving competition and dancing.
An IndyCar will drop as the crowd counts down to midnight followed by fireworks.