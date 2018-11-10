Community steps up to save Indy man's home

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis homeowner is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of yard repairs at no cost to him after the community stepped up to help save his home.
In April, Kenneth Warden came home after recent heavy rainfall to find his house sitting dangerously close to a creek bank due to erosion. He reached out to the Department of Public Works, which told him that it's his responsibility to rebuild the bank.
On Friday, community members came together to take care of the problem purchasing 150 ton of stones to rebuild the embankment and protect the Warden's home.
John Schmitz, the founder of the Mars Hill Arts Center, said he saw one of the RTV6 stories on Warden's problem and decided to help out. Schmitz hosted a fundraiser that was organized by Allen Bridewell, to find the project to fix the embankment
K&K Aggregate delivered seven loads of stone and the RH Marlin Company donated the heavy equipment for the project.
Brother's Collision donated $1,000 to the project and Dale Skaggs is bringing some topsoil to finish it off on Saturday.