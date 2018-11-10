Community steps up to save Indy man's home

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis homeowner is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of yard repairs at no cost to him after the community stepped up to help save his home.

In April, Kenneth Warden came home after recent heavy rainfall to find his house sitting dangerously close to a creek bank due to erosion. He reached out to the Department of Public Works, which told him that it's his responsibility to rebuild the bank.

PREVIOUS | 'If the house starts sliding, it ain't gonna stop.' Indy couple concerned about house close to creek | Things are better – but Kenneth Warden is still fighting to save his home

After making several trips along the creek and bringing rocks to try to slow the problem down, he reached out to RTV6 for help.

RTV6 brought those blockages to the attention of the city, which issued notices to property owners – resulting in some of the blockages being cleared.

READ | Indy couple getting help for home dangerously close to creek

On Friday, community members came together to take care of the problem purchasing 150 ton of stones to rebuild the embankment and protect the Warden's home.

John Schmitz, the founder of the Mars Hill Arts Center, said he saw one of the RTV6 stories on Warden's problem and decided to help out. Schmitz hosted a fundraiser that was organized by Allen Bridewell, to find the project to fix the embankment

K&K Aggregate delivered seven loads of stone and the RH Marlin Company donated the heavy equipment for the project.

Brother's Collision donated $1,000 to the project and Dale Skaggs is bringing some topsoil to finish it off on Saturday.

READ | City won't help clear creek blockages

"We got people coming in here because they seen this on channel 6 from Graham Hunter," said Warden. "Helping us getting this situation resolved, get our yard back, a place to turn our dogs loose."

Crews are hoping to have all of the work done on the Warden's yard by Sunday.

If you have a problem and you feel like you have nowhere else to turn, you can reach out to RTV6 at workingforyou@rtv6.com.

MORE TOP STORIES | For 6th time in 3 days, driver hits kids at bus stop | 3 siblings hit, killed while waiting for bus in Fulton County | Crash involving horse trailer, dump truck slows I-70 traffic | Driver who killed 3 kids at bus stop didn't see bus lights | Thieves break into Indy homes in broad daylight

Top Trending Videos