Construction of the Town of Brownsburg's first-ever dog park underway, changes in traffic included

Six years in the making, Cardinal Park construction is finally underway. And residents couldn’t be more excited.

"I really support the park system and I use the park system, so I think it's great they are expanding and doing more," said Danette Markovich, who lives in a neighborhood right by the soon-to-be Cardinal Park.

This 14-acre, multi-million-dollar project will not only allow for the first dog park in the community of Brownsburg, but will also extend the trail system by over a mile, and provide a little schooling on the area’s natural habitat.

"We envision creating an educational experience for park users to learn about the natural plantings, but also the natural storm water management that's going to occur on this property throughout the wetlands,” explained Travis Tranberger, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Brownsburg.

If you take a look at the land right now, you’ll see a giant pile of dirt, a symbol that phase one is officially underway. This phase includes the extension of Thornburg Parkway to Hornaday Road, and the extension of the Recreational Trails Program Trail from the B & O Trail to Airport Road. Also, part of phase one is the addition of infrastructure for storm water management and a 50-space parking lot.

And though the pile of mud might look like an eyesore, it's actually saving the Town of Brownsburg some big bucks.

"The dirt actually saved us just a little over $300,000 in costs, so that will be used to be spread all over the entire property to help with the road, the parking, the storm water management,” said Tranberger.

At first, residents were concerned a road through a park might be dangerous (i.e. extending Thornburg Parkway), but officials say that's not the case.

"The road was designed to have traffic-calming measures, within. So, it's going to curve, it's not going to be a straight shot to Hornaday, it's going to come in and curve to the south a little bit and then head east to connect to Hornaday,” explained Tranberger.

As for the impact on traffic, Markovich said, "It probably will cause traffic to come through this road more, because it's just down the street where they're expanding.”

But, nonetheless, she said the pros far the outweigh the cons.

"I’m pretty pro-park. So, having parks in your neighborhood, I think are good for property value, too,” said Markovich.

Residents should note, however, there will be extra congestion along Hornaday Road with construction equipment moving stuff in and out throughout the day.

So, if you frequent that road, Tranberger said to expect delays, and just exercise patience.

And, as for the fun for Fido: Well, it’s multi-faceted.

“People are excited about the dog park because we're going to set it up in a way so that the small dogs can have their own area, the large dogs can have their own area, and then there will be an area where the dogs can just play,” said Mary Louise Bewley, the Community Engagement Manager for Brownsburg Parks.

One thing is for certain, Cardinal Park will definitely aid in helping unite Brownsburg residents—and dogs—alike.

"I am so excited to think about how this park is going to bring the community together,” said Bewley.