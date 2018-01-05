David Letterman's first guest on Netflix show? Former President Barack Obama

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former President Barack Obama will be the first guest on David Letterman's new Netflix show, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman."
Letterman, who grew up in Indianapolis, hosted his last "The Late Show" episode on May 20, 2015. In August 2017, Netflix announced a new show with him. The first episode will premiere Friday, Jan. 12. A new episode will be available each month afterward in 2018.
His future guests include George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.
Since leaving the late night scene, the 70-year-old Letterman has grown a Santa-like beard.
Letterman is the longest-running late-night broadcaster in American history. He hosted 6,028 episodes of "Late Night" and "The Late Show" at NBC and CBS. Letterman is a graduate of Ball State University.