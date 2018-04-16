Death of woman found at Indy home over the weekend now being called a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are now investigating the death of a woman found inside a home on Indianapolis' north side on Saturday as a homicide.

Indianapolis police were called to the home in the 3600 block of N. Graceland Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. after a woman was found dead inside a home. At the time, police determined the situation to be a death investigation.

The woman's body was taken to the Marion County Coroner for an autopsy on Monday which determined she had died from a gunshot wound.

Monday afternoon, Indianapolis police classified the woman's death as a homicide. Her identity has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

If you have any information on this crime or any other crime contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

