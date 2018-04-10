Debate commission seeks voter questions for Senate debate

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 32°
The Indiana Debate Commission wants voters to submit questions to be asked of the state’s Republican Senate candidates during an upcoming debate. So far, only two of the three Republican Senate candidates plan on attending the commission’s April 30 debate. Both Rep. Luke Messer and former state Rep. Mike Braun say they will participate. But Rep. Todd Rokita has said won’t because he only wants to participate in debates organized by “conservative and Republican organizations.”
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Debate Commission wants voters to submit questions to be asked of the state’s Republican Senate candidates during an upcoming debate.
So far, only two of the three Republican Senate candidates plan on attending the commission’s April 30 debate. Both Rep. Luke Messer and former state Rep. Mike Braun say they will participate.
But Rep. Todd Rokita has said won’t because he only wants to participate in debates organized by “conservative and Republican organizations.”
The debate, the 19th such event put on by the commission, will be moderated by conservative commentator and WIBC radio host Abdul Hakim-Shabazz.
Those who would like to submit a question for the candidates can do so at the commission’s home page .
MORE TOP STORIES | Two men killed after two planes collide at Marion airport | One person killed, five others injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy's east side | Man identified who was shot during meeting to sell drone in Lawrence | IMPD: Mother, son arrested with more than $1 million in meth, cocaine | Indianapolis man charged with murder of longtime friend
Top Trending Videos
Whether you're planning your next summer vacation or just need to get away, the Indianapolis International Airport is making it even more…
It's our fourth straight day of temperatures running nearly 20 degrees below average. Our luck is about to change though (and for the…
A local ministry is pushing for more Safe Haven Baby Boxes in central Indiana and says it’s especially needed in Indianapolis.
Construction has begun on a $30 million project to expand the Monon Trail in Carmel.
With the gun control debate nd mental health making waves across the country, it’s important for parents to know what to do to make…