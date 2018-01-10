Remember how cold you felt this past weekend, in those sub-zero temperatures? Well, imagine being stuck outside, with nowhere to go.

This is exactly what happened to 2-year-old Journey, a pit bull discovered over the weekend.

A good Samaritan was in Washington Park, when they found Journey, chained to a picnic table in pavilion number two, in a pool of blood.

Whoever Journey’s owner was, left her for dead in the cold.

“This is a crime, Journey was suffering. And they walked away from her. They tied her up, and they walked away. And they knew that she would die,” said Missy Patton, public relations specialist with Helping Paws, a non-profit organization aimed at helping animals in need.

Not only was this lovable pit bull suffering for being in the cold, but she was suffering from pain.

“Her uterus was completely outside of her body, at the time she was found,” said Patton.

“We were able to pull her and raise the funds for emergency surgery over the weekend,” added Patton.

Now in recovery and staying in a foster home, Journey is doing wonderful.



Despite all of the pain and suffering, Journey remains kindhearted to humans, instantly licking photographer Frank Young and me upon arrival to her foster home on Wednesday morning.

“It’s amazing how forgiving they are. After all that she’s been through, she is so forgiving and so loving,” said Patton.



And as for Journey’s real-life journey?

Well, it’s is bound to be extraordinary

“No animal should ever have to suffer like she did. So, though she had a rough start, we are confident that the journey from here on out will be nothing but bright and successful for her,” said Patton.



Now, Helping Paws needs your help! They are offering a reward to anyone who has information about who left Journey to die.

Here is a link with that information on the reward and how to help:

https://www.helpingpawsonline.com/2018/01/500-reward-offered/

Helping Paws also believes the reward could go up, as donations are continuing to come.

Journey will be available for adoption in about a month.