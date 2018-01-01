Don't drink and drive this New Year's Eve: Try these ride services instead

INDIANAPOLIS -- If you're spending New Year's Eve away from home don't forget to set up a ride - but in case you get stuck without someone to take you we've put together a list of options.

UBER

To get an Uber ride all you have to do is download the Uber app on your iPhone or App. It takes less than five minutes to download the app and request a ride.

YELLOW CAB

As Indy's longest-running taxi service it offers meter rates set by the city. You can either look for a yellow, marked cab and wave it down or call (317) 487-7777 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to request a ride.

LYFT

Like Uber, Lyft is an app-based service that lets you request rides for you and friends. Just download the app and pay with your credit card and you're good to go.

CRASH WITH A FRIEND

This isn't a ride service, but if you've made it this far down the list and you're still debating driving drunk, you're better off just crashing on a friends couch! It's better to wake up on a strange couch then behind bars or worse.

READ | Indy law firm wants you to get home safe this NYE

Also don't forget, Eskew law offers a program called "Safe Holiday Rides Indy" that will reimburse Hoosiers who choose to be smart and take a taxi or other ride service home instead of driving drunk.

The group says all you have to do is call an Uber, Lyft or Taxi to get home instead of driving after you've been drinking. On certain holidays of the year, Eskew Law will reimburse the cost of your ride home.

All you have to do is submit your receipt, along with a picture of your driver’s license and your PayPal email address.

