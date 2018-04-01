Indy Eleven plays home opener in front of record crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS -- A record crowd packed the lower bowl of Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night for the Indy Eleven's first game at the venue.

17,000 fans showed up for the home opener, including more than 1,200 fans for the opposing team, FC Cincinnati.

"We're out here to support the Indy Eleven. Really excited. I'm out here with their number one fan," said Keith Zeller, Indianapolis.

The team moved into the United Soccer League this season and in January announced they would play their home games at Lucas Oil.

"I think this being the next step for us to get - for the Eleven to get their own stadium," said Jonathon Rice, Indianapolis.

Since its inception in 2013, Indy Eleven has played home games at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, a 12,000-seat venue near the White River.

Some 2018 matches may still be played at "The Mike," depending on any scheduling conflicts with Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team says the stadium will provide fans with upgraded amenities, services and best environment to watch a professional soccer game.

"At the end of the day we're not getting MLS unless we get our own stadium, so that helps show that there's enough backing to try and get our own stadium," said Tom Roederer, Indianapolis.

Two years ago, the Indy Eleven tried to get an $82 million stadium approved by Indiana lawmakers. It was to be paid for with taxes on tickets, concessions and apparel.

The Indiana Senate instead approved a bill that would've authorized $20 million in renovations for "The Mike", but the two proposals were too far apart for lawmakers to come to a compromise in time.

Unfortunately the Indy Eleven fell to FC Cincinnati in their Saturday home opener, 1-0.

