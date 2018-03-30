Kimbal Musk says Hoosier hospitality made him want to open a restaurant in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kimbal Musk's restaurant, Hedge Row American Bistro, is almost ready to open on Mass Ave.
If the name sounds familiar to you, that's because his brother is Elon Musk. The man behind PayPal, Tesla and Space X.
Hedge Row is one of two new restaurants Kimble Musk's group is set to open in Indy.
Musk says a server's Hoosier hospitality inspired him to bring his business here. He first met her at Bluebeard.
"Our waitress Jess there was somebody I'd met for the first time. Very friendly. Wonderful experience. The next morning I woke up early and I was running around town and I came across this restaurant called Milktooth and there was Jess who was opening the door at 6 a.m. They weren't open for another hour and she kind of let me come in and have a cup of coffee while she was setting up the restaurant. That warm, that Midwestern hospitality and just decided then and there that I had to open a restaurant in Indy," said Musk.
Hedge Row opens on Tuesday, April 3.
Musk's other restaurant, Next Door, opens at 46th and College on May first.